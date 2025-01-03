2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS: Archbishop Kaziimba calls for tolerance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has appealed for respect of different political beliefs as the country gears up for the 2026 general election.

Kaziimba was delivering his 2025 New Year’s sermon on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

“We have entered the election period of politics and campaigns. Can we do good to one another? We should allow people to enjoy their political choices. If someone belongs to NRM, NUP, FDC, UPC…let this person have his or her freedom. We cannot be in one political party. Be good to each other even though you are not in the same political party, and be good to someone even though you do not belong to the same tribe. No tribe is superior to others…everyone is equal before God,” Kaziimba said.

He encouraged tolerance and accommodation of every Ugandan despite their background, saying that everyone was important.

“Fighting and abusing one another because of campaigns should not be encouraged. Remember you are a Ugandan and have the same blood. Let us respect every person. Do good by imitating God’s goodness,” the Archbishop emphasized.

The 2025/2026 electoral roadmap released by the Uganda Electoral Commission lists several activities to be carried out this year in the lead-up to the 2026 general election.

According to the Commission’s spokesperson, Julius Mucunguzi, the commencement of the general update of the National Voters’ Register is scheduled to start on 20th January 2025 and he describes this as a significant activity on the road map in which all eligible Ugandans are called upon to participate in.

“The Commission calls on Ugandans, that as the year begins, this important exercise on the road map elicits the greatest participation and attention of all Ugandans.

The Commission also requests Ugandans that as they participate in all the activities on the road map, they do so peacefully, in respect of the law and respecting the rules and regulations issued by the Electoral Commission, and in respect to each other so that the country can continue to be united, peaceful, stable and progressive,” said Mucunguzi.

The other key dates and activities this year on the election road map as released by the Electoral Commission are; the display of the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Committees Voters Register in each village in April 2025, nomination of candidates for village, parish, or ward SIG committees, establishment of academic papers by aspiring candidates for Local Governments, Parliamentary and Presidential by July 2025, and other activities.

The other activities are the June to October deadline for resignation by public servants intending to contest in the election, nomination, campaigns, and polling for the National Youth Council Committee in August 2025, and the October 2025 nomination of candidates for Local Governments, Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

The polling period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils is scheduled to take place between 12th January 2026 and 9th February 2026.

URN