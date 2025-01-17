🟥BREAKING: After crazy 24 hours, Gen MK’s X account vanishes again

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s State Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development in charge of Children and Youth Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi has just confirmed on X aka twitter, that Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s account has been deactivated again. It was not immediately clear what had happened, but Balaam claimed the X account has been hijacked by haters.

“We’ll deeply miss our supreme leader, Gen @mkainerugaba, as our favorite X account faces a suspected hijack by haters. But their malicious actions won’t dampen our love and determination to stand by him forever . Our loyalty and admiration for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba remain unwavering. We love Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for life,” Balaam said an hour ago.

Muhoozi had returned to X Thursday, 6 days after he quit on January 10, saying that “To all my Dear followers, It has been a great whirlwind and rousing journey together on these streets for the last 10 years since 2014. However, the time has now come under the instructions and blessings of my Lord Jesus Christ to leave and concentrate on His army, the UPDF. I know you all love me, and that you will continue to follow me like the wind long after here. At an appropriate time in the future when it becomes important, and after fulfilling the Almighty God’s immediate assignment to restore everlasting peace and security to all His people in our region, we shall always re-converge. I LOVE you all so much, and in whatever you do, continue to support Uganda, Africa, and our revolutionary President, the greatest General of the Resistance, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Kwaheri, and God bless you all!!!”.

This is the third time Gen Muhoozi’s account has vanished ‘off the screen’.

In some of his last tweets, he had threatened to arrest Members of Parliament who had supposedly summoned him.

“No.1 After arresting all the fools in Parliament. I will invite them for a discussion. If anyone even coughs in a wrong way I will ARREST him or her on the spot,” he tweeted.

The tweet that however caused most outrage on social media stated that, “Dr.Kizza Besigye used to call me a clown and a coward. The tree of traitors is waiting for hím in Gulu.We will hang KB on Heroes’s Day. That’s the best day for him to die. After that we we will arrest ANYBDY who ever spoke ill of Afande Saleh in governement!”

🟥 HIS FIRST 10 TWEETS after his return on Thursday

✳ I’m back!

✳ BBC said what about me?

✳ Bruce Lee, one of my heroes used to go into forests and beat up trees to find peace. I find my energy by looking at our great cows. Ankole-Tutsi…

✳ Ugandans! I the Muchwezi…want all my people back. Bring them all back!

✳ I give permission from TODAY for all security agencies to arrest on the Spot any NUP or other opposition group wearing anything resembling a military uniform! And those who do not respect this order…have their own problems.

✳ I will shake up this world!

✳ I came back to rescue women as usual. I heard women wanted to commit suicide. I want to assure the world that we…the Black race are in complete control of the earth!!

✳ Please listen to Uncle Paul.

✳ My only problem is the US Defense Attachè. If I find him anywhere…and he doesn’t stand up and salute me… I will arrest him on the spot!!

✳ All the European Defense Attachès are behaving extremely well. I love them all and they should be comfortable in Uganda.