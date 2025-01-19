🟥 Gaza ceasefire comes into effect

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | The Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect on Sunday, after more than 15 months of deadly strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the beginning of the ceasefire in a statement, after Hamas released the names of the first three female hostages set to be freed later in the day.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, went into effect at 0830 a.m. (0630 GMT). However, Netanyahu ordered the military to continue the assault, vowing not to cease fighting until Hamas provided the list of hostages.

In a statement, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the deal but said the delay of providing the list was due to technical reasons.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it conducted artillery and airstrikes in several locations across Gaza. Palestinian health authorities reported at least eight people were killed in the attacks. ■

The first trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing as part of the implementation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. 600 trucks are expected to enter each day, bringing desperately needed food and fuel to malnourished Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/vcJISibjEM — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 19, 2025

