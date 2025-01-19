Sunday , January 19 2025
Home / The News Today / 🟥 Gaza ceasefire comes into effect

🟥 Gaza ceasefire comes into effect

The Independent January 19, 2025 The News Today, WORLD Leave a comment

Forcibly displaced Palestinians return to what’s left of their homes across Gaza after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire comes into effect. PHOTO: @AJEnglish

JERUSALEM | Xinhua |  The Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect on Sunday, after more than 15 months of deadly strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the beginning of the ceasefire in a statement, after Hamas released the names of the first three female hostages set to be freed later in the day.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, went into effect at 0830 a.m. (0630 GMT). However, Netanyahu ordered the military to continue the assault, vowing not to cease fighting until Hamas provided the list of hostages.

In a statement, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the deal but said the delay of providing the list was due to technical reasons.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it conducted artillery and airstrikes in several locations across Gaza. Palestinian health authorities reported at least eight people were killed in the attacks. ■

****

RELATED STORY

First aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt as ceasefire takes effect

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved