Why you should ‘disrupt’ NIRA offices for your child’s immediate birth and NIN registration

COMMENT | PETER OKWALINGA | On September 16th, Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Identity Day. To mark the occasion, NIRA took services closest to parents by conducting instant birth and National Identification Number (NIN) registrations at high-volume hospitals across the country. It was a symbolic yet practical way of showing Uganda’s unmatched commitment to fulfilling Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.9, which calls for legal identity for all, including birth registration, by 2030.

The world has made some progress in closing the identification gap, but the challenge remains enormous. According to the World Bank’s ID4D (Identity for Development) data, about 850 million people worldwide still lack a legal identification document. Of course, there’s a decline from around one billion in 2018, but it is still a staggering number. Without identification, millions of people are locked out of essential services like healthcare, education, voting, or even the right to own property. For those who dream of travelling, the lack of a recognized ID makes that dream impossible.

The problem is most pronounced in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, where Uganda belongs. Together, these two regions account for about 78% of the world’s population without legal identity. Fortunately, the African Union, aware of these challenges, endorsed the Interoperability Framework for Digital ID in 2022 — a system designed to enable citizens to access services across the continent, have more control of their data, and build trust among national systems. Uganda, as a member state, cannot escape aligning with such frameworks.

In its current (mass enrolment) state, NIRA has the capacity to register every Ugandan if they showed up. Given 146 offices at the district level with mobile registration units deployed across parishes, operating Monday to Saturday, the distance between NIRA and the citizens is drastically shorter. But only for six to ten months. And there come a time when that distance will be costly and much more stressful when NIRA retreats to district offices.

The real challenge now is not NIRA’s presence but citizens’ willingness to use the services available to them. Many parents delay registering their children, waiting until they urgently need an ID for school, illness or travel. Others claim they will “go when the child is older”. But delays only create unnecessary stress later. A free NIN and a free birth certificate are issued within six months of birth. What’s your excuse, Nakawere?

As Ugandans, we should not wait for emergencies to push us into long queues or last-minute panic. Instead, we must act now. NIRA has brought services closer to our doorsteps. The next step is ours.

So, here is the challenge to every parent and guardian: what role have you played in ensuring your children and those under your care are not part of the 850 million ‘unknown’ people in the world without any form of legal identification?

*****

Peter Okwalinga works with NIRA