THIS WEEK: BOU bolsters legal team in Sudhir case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bank of Uganda has bolstered its legal team in the case where it sued businessman Sudhir Ruparelia in the Commercial Court for causing financial loss to the defunct Crane Bank he owned.

The central bank has added Barnabas Tumusingize of Sebalu and Lule Advocates, he now joins David Mpanga of AF Mpanga Advocates and Timothy Masembe of MMAKS Advocates.

In a letter dated Nov 15 addressed to Tumusingize, Bank of Uganda Counsel Titus Mulindwa instructs him to join the mediation process.

In September, presiding judge David Wangutusi asked Sudhir and BoU to consider mediation as a way to resolve the matter amicably.

There were initial doubts about the mediation but now it is being fast tracked.