Villarreal are UEFA Europa League Champs! 🏆

🔴 EUROPA FINAL 🏆

Final score

✳ Villarreal 1 Man United 1

Penalties

Villarreal 11 Man United 10

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Villarreal beat Manchester United to win the Europa League final in Gdansk on Wednesday.

Villarreal beat Man United in the penalty shoot out to be crowned champions.

The team secured their Champions League place as well, steered by Europa League specialist Unai Emery. He previously led Sevilla to three consecutive wins in the tournament in 2014, 2015 and 2016, before taking Arsenal to the final in 2019.

