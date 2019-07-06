UPDF officers trained in firearm maintenance and logistics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 70 officers of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces have completed a four months training in logistics staff course and battalion arms course at the UPDF school of logistics and engineering, at in Magamaga, Mayuge district.

The officers were equipped with skills in repairing small guns like pistols, AK-47, and other fighter rifles during peace support operations and wartime periods. The trained officers carry the mandate of safeguarding firearms in the different armoury where they shall be deployed by their respective commanders.

The Inspector General of Military Equipment Brig. Solomon Amanya says that logistics officers and battalion technicians form the basis of military operations, and without them, the force cannot handle cases of insecurity.

Amanya stresses that officers sought to be patriotic enough and safeguard army stores above their lives because it will prove the reliability of the force to serve its’ citizens.

Citing an example of troops offering peace support operations in Somalia through AMISOM, Amanya argued that weapons exit stores either through rightful commanders or reluctance by some soldiers who unintentionally lose their guns to enemy forces. He called upon responsible officers to ensure vigilance while guarding army stores.

The college acting commandant Col. Steven Kalasanyi says that UPDF should conduct eight lectures of the said course with the military stores in Luweero district in order to have a feel of what they are headed to guard and its’ importance to the existence of the force.

