Ugandan injured in Iran retaliatory attacks on UAE ‎

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ugandan national is among those injured in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defence has said. On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intensified drone and missile attacks on United States army bases across the Middle East following the killing of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and other commanders.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, by Sunday, the UAE Air Force and Air Defence had intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the attacks. The ministry said that on Sunday alone, the UAE Air Force destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea. They also intercepted two cruise missiles and 311 drones.

However, 21 drones struck civilian targets. The ministry added that of the 541 Iranian drones detected, 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage. “The incidents resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities,” the statement said.

The ministry further noted that 58 people sustained minor injuries during the attacks, including a Ugandan and other nationals from Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, and Eritrea. The names of the injured were not revealed by the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry indicated that debris fell in various areas as air defence systems intercepted ballistic missiles and drones, leading to minor to moderate damage to civilian property. Hotels, airports, and residential homes were damaged during the attacks. With air travel disrupted, the UAE government has ordered all hotels in Abu Dhabi to extend stays for stranded guests, with the costs to be covered by the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Ugandan nationals are among those stranded in UAE hotels after flights were suspended. The Permanent Secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire, issued a statement over the weekend saying the government is monitoring the situation in the Middle East with grave concern and advised Ugandans to suspend travel to the affected countries until further notice.

Bagiire also advised Ugandans living in Iran to take serious safety precautions and leave if possible. The government has since withdrawn non-essential staff from the Ugandan Embassy in Tehran, and consular services are currently limited due to the insecurity.

URN