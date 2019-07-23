Uganda to host FIBA 3X3 basketball African cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations-FUBA has signed a 3 year Agreement with the World Basketball Governing body-FIBA to host The FIBA 3X3 Africa Cup from 2019 – 2021.

The tournament is expected to attract 12 teams in the Open Category of men and women and 12 teams of Under 18 players from all over Africa, making a total of 48 teams and 192 players.

The exciting and innovative, 3×3 is considered the world’s number one urban team sport. The competition under FIBA has two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

Uganda is ranked number three in the men’s category after Cote D’ ivoire and Nigeria respectively, while in the ladies category, Uganda stands 5th in Africa and 13th in the world.

The first edition of the games will take place between 8th -10th November 2019 at an outdoor venue that is yet to be announced.

According to a FUBA official, Albert Ahabwe Uganda was picked to host the tournament because of its good ratings and commitment in the game.

“We not only organise and play a lot of 3X3 events, but we have also been competing well on both the continent and internationally” Ahabwe said.

According to Ahabwe, although Uganda has challenges of facilities, the 3×3 games will be hosted on an outdoor basketball flooring, which will require an open space.

