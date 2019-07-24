Uganda Airlines planes take a Nairobi route flight test

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airline’s Bombardier CRJ 900 series planes successfully underwent return flight test to Nairobi.

The demonstration test supervised by the Civil Aviation Authority are part of the requirements before Uganda’s revived flag carrier can begin commercial fights in the region.

The demonstration flights according the Civil Aviation Authority were to ascertain the airworthiness of the two planes imported into the country in April this year.

Uganda Airlines Marketing manager, Jennifer Bamutulaki Musiime said the conclusion of demonstration flights to Nairobi was a step ahead of obtaining an air operating certificate.

The two planes should have begun commercial flights in the region but they had not been cleared by Civil Aviation Authority as per the local and international aviation requirements.

In June, a marketing team of the Uganda airlines traversed different countries and airports across East Africa seeking clearance from the different countries to allow the aircrafts do business in their countries.

The team also anticipate to work with other national airline companies in the different countries to establish an optimal clientele base.

Vianney Luggya, the Public Affairs manager of the Civil Aviation Authority says Uganda airlines management is making headways towards obtaining an air operating certificate.

He says the Civil Aviation Authority’s inspectors are expected to submit a report from the flight demonstrations before a decision can be taken.

Works and Transport, Engineer Monica Azuba last week told Parliament that commercial flights for the country’s airliner had been pushed to August because the Civil Aviation Authority had not yet granted the Air Operating Certificate.

The aircrafts which arrived in Uganda on April 23rd have been grounded awaiting clearance by the aviation regulatory body to issue an air operating certificate.

*****

URN