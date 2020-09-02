UCU gets green light to admit medicine, dentistry students

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council for Higher Education has approving admissions of medicine and dentistry students at Uganda Christian University-UCU.

The University had been directed to halt admissions in the two courses for lack of appropriate infrastructure and equipment early this year following the third joint inspection of medical and dental schools and teaching hospitals in Uganda carried out from 10 to 14 February 2020 by the East African Community-EAC Joint National Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Council.

The inspection which was undertaken by a team comprising chairpersons, registrars and the chairpersons of education committee’s of the EAC partner states medical and dental councils reviewed areas of governance and management, Academic programs, human resource, student affairs, infrastructure, monitoring, and evaluation of programs, research and innovation.

The officials said that they had observed several gaps that needed to be bridged for the production of well qualified medical officers and dental surgeons. Their report indicated that UCU graduates were not eligible for reciprocal recognition within the EAC partner states as set out in the mutual recognition agreement and EAC inspection and recognition of medical and dental school guidelines.

It also established that the dentistry department lacked dental chairs on top of being understaffed. However, after the recent findings from the inspection done on August 27, the EAC joint council agreed that UCU medical and dental schools can now meet requirements for training doctors and dental surgeons registrable within the EAC.

“The University may admit students to the Bachelor of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry programs, ensuring adherence to the recommended number of students for each program,” reads a letter by the National Council for Higher Education.

The NCHE Spokesperson Saul Waigolo has confirmed UCU’s approval but cautioned that this is entwined to the fulfillment of all the requirements.

The University Vice-Chancellor Dr Aaron Mushengyezi says that they have received more than 200 applicants in various medical courses but they are only going to allow about 60 entrants in each department. He adds however that the medical school has the capacity to operate within the set COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

The development comes at a time when the government has allowed Universities and other educational institutions with final-year students undertaking health-related training to reopen and enable students to complete their studies.

The group of finalists considered for the said program includes those undertaking training at the bachelor’s level in medicine and surgery, nursing, midwifery, dental surgery, pharmacy, and allied medical professionals. Also considered are finalist postgraduate students on health-related programs, postgraduate students who are qualified and are already health practitioners, and those undertaking training at diploma level in different medical disciplines.

URN