Tourists canceled bookings over Ebola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tourists last month canceled bookings after an Ebola case was reported in Kasese District.

Joseph Halim, the Managing director of Dream Balloons, which operates in Murchison Falls National Park, says that the Ebola scare had caused some tourists to cancel their bookings.

He added, however, that the industry had hoped for some crisis level cancellations but government handled the Ebola issue well, providing assurances to tourists that all is well.

The Ebola case was reported in Uganda on June 11, 2019 after a 5-year-old boy who traveled from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with his mother on 9th June 2019 after attending a burial of the grandfather who had succumbed to the disease.

Government had been preparing to handle any cases that may come. However no more cases have been reported in Uganda since then, but nonetheless, the impact on the tourism industry had been made.

It is not yet clear how many cancellations have been made so far across the industry but players say this year has not been good.

Dream Balloons runs hot air balloons operations in Murchison Falls National Park.

A hot air balloon is a lighter-than-air aircraft consisting of a bag, called an envelope, which contains heated air. Suspended beneath is a gondola or wicker basket, which carries passengers and a source of heat. It flies over a park and passengers are able to see the animals and vegetation from the air.

Uganda received approximately 1.4 million visitors last year but about 200,000 went ahead to visit the national parks, according to government reports.

*****

URN