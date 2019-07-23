Threats to modern African church dominate SECAM Bishops summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The threats to the existence of Catholicism in Africa has dominated discussions at the ongoing Conference of African Bishops meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

They heard that the Church as a family faces an array of threats including globalization and ecological challenges, difficult political contexts and socio-cultural challenges. The bishops are meeting under their umbrella body Symposium of Episcopal Conference of Africa and Madagascar.

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast in Ghana told the press that they are equally using the conference to understand the past and present challenges of the Church in Africa.

“We heard insight stories about the siege of the Church in Eritrea where Catholic Church institutions such as churches, schools and healthcare facilities are under siege by the government.” He said they will discuss how the continental body can intervene or petition the Church in the world to intervene in such matters under the principle of Solidarity and Complementarity.

“In the Sahel zones you have Jihadist movements, in Nigeria, you have attacks against Christians by Boko Haram terrorists which never get reported in the media. Such things and many others which we only get to hear when we get together with our brother bishops” he said.

The conference which attracted more than 300 prelates is chatting the future of Catholicism in Africa. Its resolutions will be compiled in a communique that will be called the Kampala Document. It will be shared with Churches in each Episcopal Conferences making up SECAM for implementation.

The Conference was birthed in Uganda in 1969 a few days before Pope Paul VI arrived to launch it from Rubaga Cathedral, exactly fifty years ago. Kampala Archdiocese is hosting the Conference that will climax with a public mass in Namugongo Martyrs’ minor Basilica on July 28th.

*****

URN