THIS WEEK: Minister in Congo to strategize on ending Ebola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng was on Dec.05 in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to deliberate with officials there on how to end Ebola hemorrhagic fever that has so far claimed more than 200.

The Minister said Uganda has had 5 outbreaks mostly along its western regions close to the DRC but all of them were controlled at Source with very limited spread beyond the localities of original incidence.

She however said Uganda is currently a high risk country due to its proximity to Congo that has for most of the year struggled to control the disease. “Uganda has not confirmed a case but the scale of the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo presents a formidable risk of spread beyond the current epicenter due to challenges related to case containment and large numbers of people who cross the border daily”, she said that’s why the meeting was vital to ensure that the two countries agree on high level coordination mechanisms and common platform to address common challenges in containing the outbreak.

She said the issues agreed on include mapping common crossing points and ensure that there is joint monitoring and screening. The outbreak is now the second highest, after the 2014 outbreak in West Africa.