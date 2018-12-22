THIS WEEK: Katureebe attends magistrates’ conference, speaks out on land inquiry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe on Dec.14 officiated at the annual magistrates’ conference held in Kampala. While there, Katureebe urged the on-going Commission of Inquiry into land issues chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire to straighten up a few things.

He said in a number of cases before the commission, judicial officers have been accused of being corrupt without hearing their side of the story as they too deserve a fair hearing. He noted that as a student of land law he commends the work of the commission but it was unfortunate that he was being cited as one of those blocking the inquiry from fully carrying out their operations.

Acknowledging that he had received a dossier with names of judicial officers who were disrupting the work of the commission, Katureebe promised that an investigation will be held and appropriate disciplinary action taken.

In his end of year message to the judiciary, he said magistrates should instead of using strikes as a way of airing their grievances consider dialogue with authorities. The magistrates early this year went on strike over poor pay something that affected administration of justice.