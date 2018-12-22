THIS WEEK: Calls for increased budget for research as innovators’ week ends

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah attended the closure of a weeklong science, technology and innovation exhibitions at parliament on Dec.14. He said that while there are appropriate policies and laws to support works of innovators in the country, there aren’t enough funds put aside for research and development.

Oulanyah said that innovators have enormous potential which can be boosted by more investment support making the ventures fruitful which in turn leads to scientific advancement on a local level. Headded that there was urgent need to review the existing laws that regulate innovation in a bid to eliminate what he termed as outdated provisions that impede the development of innovation and technology.

“The Ministry responsible for this should take the initiative and make the appropriate proposals so that funding can be set aside to make these ideas come to fruition. We need a data bank for innovation,” Oulanyah said.

The Chairperson of the parliamentary committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Fred Bwino Kyakulaga said that the exhibitors at the event would be engaged deeply, to generate a report with clear recommendations to government.

At the closure of the exhibition, Oulanyah awarded certificates of participation to best exhibitors – the Presidential Initiative on Banana Development, School of Food Science, Nutrition and Technology at Makerere University.