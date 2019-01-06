THIS WEEK: After Wakiso raid, Nakalema’s anti – corruption unit heads to Kyangwali

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed unit by the President to fight corruption started its work by raiding the Wakiso district land office on Dec.20 where they confiscated equipment and interrogated several officials.

The team led by Col. Edith Nakalema stormed the office after a tip off by a whistle blower of dubious works going on in the zonal offices. A report of their findings has not yet been released and the team comprised of police and army officials on Dec.29 went for the next assignment in Kyangwali Bunyoro region.

It’s said that they went to intervene after the president received information that houses had been burnt over a land dispute in the Kyangwali refugee camp.

Nakalema said that the land dispute is between residents and the office of the Prime Minister over land where people were evicted in 2013 to provide settlements for Congolese refugees. She said over 53 houses were burnt in a brawl that happened on Dec.26. As a result of that dozens of residents were brutalized and others arrested.

On reaching Nakalema immediately arrested the incharge of the local police station, ordered arrest of the refugee camp commandant and another soldier who is said to be threatening residents and extorting money from them with the promise of relocating them on the contested land.