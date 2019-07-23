SECAM evaluates challenges, achievements of church family in Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Conferences of African Bishops are discussing the development, achievements and challenges of the Church family of God over the last five decades.

The discussion set to last three days aims at evaluating the impacts of the Church on socio-cultural, economic, religious and political development of the continent in the wake of globalization and ecological challenges.

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast in Ghana who is also the treasurer of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) says the discussions are central to the theme of this year’s 18th plenary and 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations of SECAM.

The theme of the Conferences is “Church-family of God in Africa, Celebrate your Jubilee! Proclaim Jesus Christ your Saviour”.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle says the three days meetings will re-examine how the Church has fulfilled the great mission of evangelization in Africa.

Sister Theresa Okuri, a Sister of The Holy Child Jesus presented a paper discussing the development of the family of God on the African continent to set stage for the three days seminar ahead of the 18th plenary of the Conferences.

According to Archbishop Buckle, Sister Okuri challenged the Symposium to rethink the way the Church has existed as family of God over the last 50 years.

The symposium also heard that the Church family of God faces past and present challenges, some of which are threatening its core existence including threats of terrorism, Jihadists Movements, socio and political challenges amongst others.

According to Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, various bishops participating in the meeting described in great details some of the challenges the Church face across the continent.

He stated that “we heard insight stories about the siege of the Church in Eritrea where Catholic Church institutions such as churches, schools and healthcare facilities re under siege by the government.”

Later in the afternoon, the Conferences of African Bishops meeting in Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala went on to discuss various themes relevant to the eight regional Organs of the SECAM.

The conferences which attracted more than 300 prelates is chatting the future of Catholicism in Africa. Its resolutions will be compiled in a communiqué that will be called the Kampala Document.

It will be shared with Churches in each Episcopal Conferences making up SECAM for implementation. The Conference was birthed in Uganda in 1969 few days before Pope Paul VI arrived to launch it from Rubaga Cathedral, exactly fifty years ago.

