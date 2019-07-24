Ryakarimira town council chairperson, residents feud over land

Kabale, district | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a bitter row between Canon Enock Kazooba, the Ryakarimira Town Council and Rubaya Sub County LC III chairperson and residents of Rwemihanga parish in the newly created Kahungye Sub County in Kabale district over a reported plot to sale public land.

The two parties are warring over two-acres of public land in Bwaya and Biringo villages in Buramba parish in Kahungye Sub County. Residents claim that immediately the sub county was curved out of Rubaya Sub County, Kazooba started plotting to sell the land.

They accuse Kazooba of conniving with Patrick Tukasasirwa, the Buramba parish LC II chairperson to sell the land at Shillings 20 million.

Praise Tayebwa, Bwaya village LC I Chairperson in Rwemihanga parish, Kahungye Sub County, says they were happy when Kahungye Sub County was curved out of Rubaya hoping that the public land will be put to use.

Tayebwa says they were surprised when the land on information that Kazooba had started a process of selling the land quietly. He wonders why Kazooba started the process of selling the land without informing any other leader.

Eric Semu Tumuhimbise, a resident of Rwemihanga village in Rwemihanga parish, Kahungye Sub County, says residents from the nine villages in Rwemihanga parish have resolved to violently oppose whoever steps foot on the contested land.

Alfred Kansiime, the Buramba Parish vice chairperson, says that he is enraged to see Kazooba plotting to silently sell public land without consulting any other leader.

Kansiime says that there is no reason for Kazooba to cross from Ryakarimira town council to Kahungye Sub County to sell public land since it is an independent sub county

Peter Byamaka, a resident of Rwemihanga village, says that him and more than 600 other residents have already signed a petition and submitted it to Kabale Chief Administrative Officer and Resident District Commissioner for intervention.

In his defense, Kazooba says that he is not selling the land for his personal benefit, but he is only exchanging it with one resident for a bigger piece of land to host Buramba health center III in Kahungye Sub County valued at Shillings 600 million.

Ednond Ntimba, the Kabale Chief Administrative Officer has confirmed receiving the petition, saying he is still studying it to see the way forward.

*****

URN