Prosecutors ask court to reject Molly’s 3rd bail application

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prosecutors have asked the High Court in Kampala to dismiss the third bail application filed by Molly Katanga, who is seeking to be released on charges of murdering her husband, Henry Katanga, more than a year ago. Molly, through her lawyers led by Peter Kabatsi, made the third bail application on Friday before the Criminal Division of the High Court, presided over by Lady Justice Rosette Comfort Kania.

The defense argued that Katanga remains entitled to the presumption of innocence and that bail should be granted since 10 witnesses have already testified, and she will not interfere with prosecution witnesses. The lawyers contended that their client has satisfied all legal requirements for bail and that her continued detention serves no legitimate purpose other than to undermine the constitutional safeguards afforded to every accused person, including the right to liberty, which cannot be surrendered for prosecutorial convenience.

They also submitted that the Uganda Prisons Service has acknowledged its inability to provide Molly with adequate medical care, as her condition has worsened and she remains untreated for severe cysts in her breasts. Kabatsi further argued that Molly poses no flight risk, as she would abandon her co-accused daughters and has deep roots in Uganda, where she has established her home and livelihood as a businesswoman.

As a result, she has presented Maj. Gen. (rtd) Emmanuel Burundi, Dr. John Patrick Kabayo, and Geoffrey Kamuntu as her sureties and asked the Court to find them substantial. These are the same sureties she had presented during the previous two unsuccessful applications.

However, the prosecution, led by Assistant DPP Samalie Wakooli and Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, objected to her release. They argued that the application is based on similar grounds that were rejected previously by the Court, leading to the denial of her bail, and there is no proof that any circumstances have changed to warrant a review.

14/Feb/2025 After a nearly four months hiatus, this matter returned to the High Court of Uganda yesterday for a bail application and guidance on the next steps in a trial that has gripped the country. The trial has wealth, political power, domestic violence,… https://t.co/rTEJJk44US pic.twitter.com/YXJfdME9J3 — Anthony Natif (@TonyNatif) February 15, 2025

The prosecution emphasized that the application is premised on the same grounds and documents as the first two, and therefore asked the Court to dismiss it for lack of merit. They also told the Judge that if the ground of being sick and in need of medical treatment is to be used as a new argument, there must be evidence of her current condition.

However, the defense’s documents were dated one and a half years ago and did not reflect her current medical situation. The Court was informed that Molly’s medical forms are outdated, with the latest report by Dr. Denis Kisabu from Luzira dated 15 April 2024, reviewing an earlier report from Mulago dated 8 February 2024.

The prosecution noted that Dr. Kisabu cannot provide a valid review as a single doctor. Furthermore, the prosecution argued that Molly’s sureties are not substantial due to discrepancies in their documents and issues with their Local Council One letters. Without any change in circumstances, the prosecution asked the Court to dismiss the application. Molly is accused of killing her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, a charge she has denied.

She is facing trial alongside her daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as domestic worker George Amanyire and nursing officer Charles Otai. Molly’s co-accused are battling charges of destroying evidence and being accessories to the murder. Henry Katanga, a renowned businessman, succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head on November 2, 2023, at their residence along Mbuya Chwa II Road in Kampala. The Judge will decide on the bail application on Friday, February 21, 2025.

