Police arrest suspected ATM fraudster in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kampala have arrested a suspected Automated Teller Machine -ATM fraudster who has been on wanted list for close to a year.

The fraudster who also calls himself Ssalongo alias Computer was nabbed last evening as he was planning to hoodwink unsuspecting customers at Equity Bank ATM along Kampala road.

Ssalongo usually dresses smartly, stands near ATMs around Kampala waiting to confuse customers going to withdraw money or those that have just withdrawn cash. It is alleged that he has more than 10 ATM and bank related pending fraud cases.

Ssalongo was arrested by covert and overt police personnel commanded by Kampala central police station operation commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police – ASP Ivan Nduhura.

Police’s crime intelligence and CCTV control team placed Ssalongo’s images in the system of Closed Circuit Television – CCTV spy cameras. The cameras sent signals to officers manning CPS’s CCTV control system immediately his face was detected.

“We have arrested the notorious bank fraud star known as “computer” Ssalongo. He was picked from Kampala road as he was planning his usual dirty work at Equity bank,” said ASP Nduhura.

It is noted that Ssalongo normally pretends like he needs help from someone using an ATM card. In the process, he switches his fake ATM card with a genuine one belonging to a person who was going to withdraw cash.

Police say ATM and bank fraudsters also target people coming from banking halls. In some cases, they pretend to be having dollars they want to change into Ugandan currency. There have been incidents when the fraudsters grab bags or wallets containing money.

“ATM fraudsters pretend to be seeking help from unsuspecting ATM users. They even tell the person to try withdrawing money claiming that the ATM seems to be having issues. They use that chance to master pin codes. After switching fake ATM cards with a genuine, they rush to the next ATM and withdraw money,” said a detective.

Criminal Investigations Directorate – CID head AIGP Grace Akullo, in her report released three months ago said 800 million shillings was withdrawn by fraudsters using ATM cards.

URN