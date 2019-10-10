PICTORIAL: Sebunya-Rema Namakula kukyala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Hamza Sebunya yesterday took a first step to wedding Ugandan musician Rema Namakula, by visiting her parents in a traditional ceremony called ‘Kukyala’. Looking elegant, she shared photographs on Facebook of the joyful occasion held on Uganda’s Independence Day, at her parent’s home in Nabbingo Battaka.

She recently abandoned long time partner, Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo, to move into Sebunya’s home.

Rema, as she is popularly known, started her music career as a backup artist for a Ugandan musician Bebe Cool in Gagamel crew, however she separated from Bebe Cool in 2013 and that was the beginning of her solo music career. That year she released ‘Oli Wange’ which was written by Nince Henry which made her popular in the music industry of Uganda.

Musician Rema Namakula introduces her new lover, Dr. Hamza Sebunya to her parents. Any message for the couple? 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/YqUl5jAENS — Urban Television (@UrbanTVUganda) October 9, 2019