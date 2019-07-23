Pharmacists to offer consultations to patients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans buying medicine from a pharmacy or health facility will have to get used to sharing more than their prescription notes with their pharmacist before they can get medicine. This is one of the proposed changes being discussed by pharmacy lecturers drawn from various African countries at the 8th African International Pharmaceutical Student Federation Symposium that kicked off at Entebbe on Monday morning.

According to the proposal, pharmacists will no longer be required to sit in a pharmacy but will also be called upon to give consultations before they fill a prescription.

The lecturers note that the curriculum needs to be changed to decrease the number of people who suffer adverse reactions to medicines that are prescribed. Both students and lecturers from different institutions that teach pharmacy have welcomed the proposal, saying it will help pharmacists become more relevant in the health care system.

Dr. Fred Kitutu, a lecturer at the School of Pharmacy in Makerere University, says the current curriculum doesn’t train pharmacists to take a lead in treating patients. “Uganda being a colony we follow British systems but some of these systems are not working for us. The British and American textbooks we use don’t prepare pharmacy students for our healthcare system which needs them to be proactive instead of occupying an office and filling prescriptions,” he said.

If the curriculum in Uganda is changed, pharmacists in hospitals will be required to make ward rounds together with doctors to try and follow up on the medication patients are receiving to ascertain whether it is effective or not. Dr. Sylvia Opanga, a senior lecturer at the School of Pharmacy, Nairobi University, says pharmacists can no longer be kept in a small box room to fill prescriptions.

Dr. Opanga notes that the number of people who react to medicines and eventually die is on the rise in Africa. According to the 2017 WHO World Drug Report, 29.5 million people globally experienced drug reactions some of which included addictions to drugs and reactions to drug compositions.

Dr. Kitutu says with the new change, pharmacy students will be trained on how they can make themselves more relevant in their work environments.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, says the role of pharmacists in delivering quality healthcare is very important. “The role pharmacists in delivery of quality health services are indisputably immense. The current global challenge of microbial resistance shows that a lot needs to be done in ensuring the proper use of antimicrobial drugs and pharmacists need to lead this fight,” she said.

The Human resource policy from the Health Ministry dictates that every general hospital funded by government should be equipped with one pharmacist. But due to a decreased wage bill, some hospitals don’t have pharmacists. Dr. Morries Seru, the Commissioner in charge of Pharmaceutical Services in Ministry of Health, says that pharmacists will have to be ready to embrace new technologies if the move is to work.

“With a reducing wage bill, we cannot say that we are going to hire more people. The world is embracing new technologies in the field of medicine and if pharmacists want to remain relevant in a world where robots can dispense pills and apps are being developed to prescribe medicine, pharmacists will have to come up with new ways to make the technology work for them,” she said.

The new training curriculum is already in use in Nigeria and Kenya.

