Parliament wants supplementary budget for student loan scheme

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to seek a supplementary budget from the Finance Ministry for the Student Loan Scheme.

The directive by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for additional funds followed a matter of National Importance by Kinkizi West Member of Parliament, James Kaberuka who said that several students were being left out due to inadequate funding.

He told parliament that the Higher Education Students Financing Board (HESFB) has so far received applications from 7,000 students and that only 1,500 students have benefited.

Kaberuka appealed for a supplementary budget saying that the students expecting funding are many and need to be supported.

During the consideration of the current 2019/2020 financial year budget, the Higher Education Students Financing Board (HESFB) sought parliament’s Education Committee intervention in pursuit of additional 4 billion Shillings to finance continuing University students.

Michael Wanyama, the Board Executive Director then told the committee that his board had planned to assist additional 1,000 students during the new financial year on top of the planned 3,000 new first year students. The required additional 4 billion was anticipated to increase the Board budget to 11.5 billion shillings.

The board began availing loans to students in 2014 and the funds cover tuition, functional fees, and research fees. They also cater for aides and appliances for students with disabilities. So far, 8,109 students have been able to access the loans.

Speaker Kadaga said that the Finance Minister can under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), 2015 raise a supplementary budget as long as it does not exceed 3% of the entity’s budget.

Rosemary Seninde, the State Minister for Primary Education confirmed to parliament that her ministry is currently faced with financial challenges in relation to the Student loan scheme.

Kadaga then directed that the Education Ministry to coordinate with the Finance Ministry immediately to ensure that a supplementary is sought.

URN