One officer dead, and another injured after ‎speeding car hitting checkpoint

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One police officer has been confirmed dead, and another seriously injured after being struck by a speeding car in Gwetom Police checkpoint in Katakwi district.

‎The killer vehicle, a Toyota Mark X registration number UBR 151S, was traveling from Soroti towards Karamoja when the driver reportedly lost control. Eyewitness says the car hit a signpost before veering off course and hittin a parked motor cycle, registration number UEM232F, and the officers being struck in the process.

Ibrahim Saiga, the East Kyoga Regional Police Commander, confirmed that the crash resulted in the immediate death of Police Constable Enock Kirobe, who was attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in the Teso Sub Region. The second officer sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Katakwi General Hospital.

“The driver of the Mark X has been arrested and is now in custody at the Katakwi Police Station,” Saiga stated, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. ‎

Saiga urged road users to remain vigilant, adhere to traffic regulations, and reduce speed when approaching checkpoints. “Traffic rules are in place for the safety of everyone on the road. We cannot afford to lose lives due to reckless driving,” he added.

The injured officer’s condition remains serious, and authorities are monitoring his response to treatment closely.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased officer, Kirobe, has been transferred to Katakwi hospital mortuary where a postmortem will be conducted.

URN