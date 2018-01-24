Tycoon Ntaganda to spend night at Wandegeya Police Station

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Prominent businessman Dr. Ephraim Ntaganda was detained on Tuesday on orders of the Land Probe Commission Chairperson Justice Catherine Bamugemereire to explain how he convinced the Commissioner Land Registrar to acquire what she said were illegal titles in wetlands and forest reserve land owned by government.

Ntaganda had appeared before the Commission on allegations that it was him who sold the 350 acres of Kajjansi Forest Reserve to a one Eria Mubiru at $2.5 million (Sh9bn).

However in his testimony Ntaganda told the Commissioners he was a guaranter who received $1.4million which was used to clear the squarters on the land.

This angered Justice Bamugemereire who told him that he was not being honest with the commission especially on whom he works for, and how he alone came to acquire very many titles in wetlands and forests.

Documents before the commission show that he is the sole signatory of various companies which allegedly sold the said land to a one Eria Mubiru.

Early this month, the commission of Inquiry into land matters witnessed drama when military officers stormed Kajjansi forest reserve off the Kampala-Entebbe Highway allegedly to protect the interests of a private businessman.

And it was against this background that Justice Bamugemereire vowed to ensure that officials of the forestry authority involved in the illegal sale of government forests are brought to book.

This was the second time Ntaganda faced the commission following his earlier appearance over his interest in forest reserves in other parts of Wakiso district.