NRM registrar evicted for pushing dubious land deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Locals of Kidimon village in Lakang sub county of Amuru district have chased away David Omony, the National Resistance Movement-NRM sub county registrar over what they call a fake land deal.

Omony in a group of six people have been collecting signatures of at least 375 locals owning over 7200 acres of land in the area on behalf of a yet-to-be-registered company to be called Cuanza Limited. The citizens are being pushed under threats to sign a consent form for the six to handle all their land on their behalf. Omony’s accomplices have been named as Richard Onono, Mark Okello, Emmanuel Okello, Denis Onguti, Walter Ogengi and Mathew Ojok.

Upon consenting by signing on the form, one would have transferred the power of attorney of his or her land to the six individuals and also giving permission for the land to be titled in the names of the same individuals under Cuanza Limited and not the initial land owners.

Omony who owns 20 acres of land in the area has reportedly been moving with forms forcing and threatening people to sign the consent to the form or risk losing their lands, allegations he dismisses saying they are politically motivated.

Agnes Ocungling, an aggrieved member of the community says Omony’s presence in the area makes them more insecure over their land especially after he threatened to use force if they fail to agree to give their land to Cuanza limited.

Lilian Acan, also from the same area concurs with Ocungling saying Omony has been moving in the area with security personnel mentioning names of two military generals and top government officials as being interested in the land.

Christopher Anywar says they have given Omony two weeks to leave the area if he can’t apologize for trying to dupe them into a fake land deal.

Michael Lakony, LCV chairperson Amuru district says Omony was asked to leave the area after his disrespectful behavior and his involvement in a dubious land deal which is yet to be registered at the district.

******

URN