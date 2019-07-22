New local revenue management system puzzles municipalities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The introduction of the Integrated Financial Management System-IFMS in local councils has left the four municipalities in Wakiso District puzzled. Their leaders say that the new system is likely to create deficits in their budgets and affect service delivery.

According to a recent circular from the Accountant General, locally raised revenue will be managed under the Integrated Financial Management System-IFMS and treasury single account as a mode of operation for all local governments. Under the system, all revenues collected are remitted to the consolidated fund from where it can be uploaded to the respective votes for expenditure as budgeted.

However, the final indicative planning figures –as approved by parliament has aroused fears, among technocrats and leaders from the municipalities of Kira, Nansana, Entebbe and Makindye-Ssabagabo. They say that the figures reflected in the system are far less than the estimates they submitted.

For instance, Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality has a reflection of 1.1 million Shillings in the final indicative planning figures far below a projection of 5.5 billion Shillings. In the same direction, only 2 million Shillings is reflected on the account of Nansana Municipality, instead of the 6 billion Shillings that was projected.

The development has created unease among the municipal leaders and their technical staff who are constantly seeking clarifications while facing tight deadlines for the approval of the figures.

Nansana Municipality Mayor Regina Bakitte says that areas which are financed by locally generated revenue are likely to face setbacks if the budget figures are approved, as they stand. Bakitte cited waste management, councillor allowances and project monitoring among other areas that are likely to be affected.

Vincent Kawere, the deputy mayor of Makindye-Ssabagabo says that the locals will still demand services even when the funds have not been reflected, a development which puts municipal leaders at cross roads.

Entebbe Deputy Mayor Richard Sssekwendwe says they have failed to understand why their local revenue budgets were limited, yet projections were made basing on their last financial performance which means that they are cable of collecting the projected revenue.

Town clerks in the affected municipalities stress that they are still studying the matter before responding to the authorities. Kira Municipal Town Clerk Benon Yiga says that they have been advised to proceed with the error since delays in approval will have implications on the release of funds and payment of workers.

However, Bakitte argues that they cannot risk losing their revenues to the central government through technicalities. She says making a supplementary budget is another long process which may delay works or affect the ability of the municipalities to absorb the funds.

URN