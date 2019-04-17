National Airlines company secures partial budget approval

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Airlines Company will receive an allocation of 129.5 billion Shillings to kick-start its operations in the financial year 2019-2020. However, the funding is half of the estimated budget that is required to run the company upon the revival of the national flag carrier.

The company’s Technical Adviser Cornwall Mulewa says that the Airline requires 258.5 billion Shillings to facilitate commissions, catering services, maintenance, landing and ground handling fees, among others.

The estimated budget for the first year of operations of the airline indicates that at least 59.2 billion Shillings will be required for fuel, 32 billion Shillings for ground handling fees, 24 million Shillings for staff crew costs and 12 million Shillings for navigation fees. The company will also require 9.3 million Shillings to cover agents’ commission, 14.6 million Shillings for passenger handling, insurance at 8.2 million Shillings and advertising of 6.4 million Shillings.

It is expected that the airline will launch its first commercial flights within the East African region a few months after the arrival of two Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft procured from Canada. The planes are now expected to arrive at Entebbe airport next Tuesday.

Mulewa adds that after the receiving ceremony, the airline company will embark on completing the 5 stage process to get the Air Operating License to commence its operations. This process takes a minimum of 90-days.

The airline will use the same period to meet the procedures for Aviation Authorities in planned destinations, which include Kenya, Kigali, Zambia and South Africa, among others.

According to Mulewa, the company intends to procure two additional aircraft in the short run to bring the fleet to four.

