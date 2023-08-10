MultiChoice Uganda unveils Damalie, a riveting drama on Pearl Magic Prime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay-Tv entertainment, has launched a drama series dubbed Damalie, in its continued effort to give viewers more the finest of local Ugandan films.

The exciting drama which immerses audiences into another high-quality Ugandan production, premiered at a launch party hosted at the MultiChoice Uganda Head Offices in Kololo on Wednesday.

Damalie is a homegrown, captivating, and groundbreaking drama series, setting a new standard in Ugandan television with its exceptional quality storyline.

The show reveals the enthralling story of Damalie whose life takes an unexpected turn after her husband Charles returns to Uganda after years of grueling medical training in the United Kingdom. Faced with her husband’s unexpected homecoming, Damalie is compelled to build an elaborate web of deception in order to cover past secrets and falsehoods. As the narrative progresses, the cover-up reveals even more fundamental treachery and deception, entangling everyone in its wake.

Damalie is produced and directed by Doreen Mirembe who also acts as the leading character ‘Damalie’. The show features other great actors like Denis Kinani as Charles, Ssewanyana Arthur as Glen and Phillip Luswata as Pinto, among others.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, Head of PR and Communications at MultiChoice Uganda, affirmed the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent and providing a stage for captivating narratives.

“MultiChoice Uganda takes immense pride in its ongoing commitment to uplift local talent through a platform dedicated to mesmerizing storytelling. In ‘Damalie,’ an exceptional ensemble of talented Ugandan actors shows authenticity and depth in every character, enhancing the narrative’s emotional impact.” Jamugisa stated.

Ugandans have welcomed and enthusiastically supported the local content channels introduced by MultiChoice over the last three years, Pearl Magic, Pearl Magic Prime, Pearl Magic Loko and Maisha Magic Movies. Jamugisa pledged continuous partnership with numerous filmmakers around the country, to expand their offering to their audience.

“We have numerous shows on our channels and Damalie adds to our diverse line up of exceptional shows, ensuring that our viewers are always treated to the best of Ugandan entertainment.” Jamugisa stated. “As we continue to expand our local content offering from comedy, reality tv to kids shows, we aim to build a robust ecosystem that supports local filmmakers, actors, and storytellers.”

Extending her gratitude, the show’s producer, Doreen Mirembe, recognized MultiChoice for its commitment to the Ugandan film industry. She affirmed, “MultiChoice Uganda, we extend our gratitude for your belief in this project and for offering a platform to spotlight local talent and narratives through Pearl Magic Prime.” She further called up on audiences to embrace homegrown content and promised a worthwhile drama. “Damalie is a drama like no other, we made sure to be creative in the storytelling, incorporating unexpected plot twists, and the powerful emotions that the show portrays, and all this is thanks to the cast and crew that made this project possible.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our viewers for their unwavering support. We hope you enjoy Damalie and stay tuned for more exciting local content on DStv and GOtv,” Mulondo concluded.

Damalie will air every Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv, and channel 303 on GOtv. Don’t miss this exciting and innovative medical drama that promises to keep you on the edge and well- entertained!