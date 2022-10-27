Muhoozi: I can only repay my mother by being Uganda’s president

“And I shall do it,” he said.

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba now says that the only way he can repay his mother is by becoming President of Uganda.

This is part of his continued Twitter ‘outbursts’ on taking over after his father Yoweri Museveni, while at the same time putting the Ugandan opposition on notice.

“The only way I can re-pay my great mother is by being President of Uganda! And I shall definitely do it!” he said on Thursday.

Prior to his remarks, Muhoozi had said the mother, Janet Museveni has always been an angel to him.

“My mother has always been an angel for me. She is simply perfect! Like most men feel for their mothers!”

A fortnight ago, Muhoozi caused a storm in Uganda after claiming that he was the country’s next President-designate.

He expressed confidence that the opposition under musician-cum politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine will never lead the country upon his father’s retirement.

“To the Ugandan opposition, after my father, I will defeat you badly in any election. Ugandans love me more than they’ll ever love you,” he said.

Uganda will go to the polls in 2026 to elect a new president. Museveni has ruled the country since he ascended to power in 1978.

Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform, first declared his presidential bid in 2019 but lost to Museveni in the 2021 elections.

This is not the first time that Muhoozi has made comments about the presidential succession.

However, President Museveni recently came out to say that he will not decide on his successor.

He also remained coy over his preferred successor amid growing speculation that he was grooming his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the heir apparent.

SOURCE: THE STAR