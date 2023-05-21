Mubaje ejects Basajjabalaba from the general assembly of UMSC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) dropped Hassan Basajjabalaba as the chairperson of Bushenyi Muslim District to the UMSC General Assembly.

The development came amidst what seems like an ongoing power struggle at the Muslim body.

The UMSC Electoral Commission, chaired by its acting chairperson Abubaker Were Wadangho, officially announced the removal of Basajjabalaba while speaking to the media at Old Kampala.

“By its mandate outlined in Article 3, subsection 2(b), the commission, after extensive consultation, declares Hon. Ismail Sseguya as the rightful candidate who was duly elected to represent Bushenyi Muslim District in the UMSC General Assembly,” said Wadangho while addressing journalists.

The decision to remove Basajjabalaba was reached after a thorough investigation in response to a petition filed by a significant portion of the electorate of Bushenyi Muslim District, according to the officials at UMSC.

The petition challenged the election of Basajjabalaba as the district representative in the UMSC General Assembly during the polls held in November 2022.