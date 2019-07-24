Ministry of Education gets policy for learners with special needs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has launched a policy to help teachers identify learners with special needs.

The policy will be given to teachers and be mandated to carry out testing of learners at the beginning of every school year.

It was developed with support from Children at Risk Action Network-crane, VIVA, Cheshire Uganda and the Ministry of Education.

The policy referred to as the ‘National Learning Needs Identification Tool’ covers a total of 21 conditions commonly seen in Uganda. These include; Autism spectrum disorders, hearing impairments, visual impairments, deaf, blindness, social-emotional difficulties, and Attention Spectrum Disorders or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Other conditions addressed are; speech and language difficulties, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, Down’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, sensory processing disorder, Spina bifida, hydrocephalus, multiple disabilities, intellectual disabilities, little people, albinism and other health conditions like children with HIV/AIDS and Sickle Cell Anaemia.

At the launch of the policy on Tuesday in Kampala, the Commissioner for Special Needs at the Ministry of Education, Negris Onen says the tool will help teachers help learners that have been previously ignored in schools.

“At times we have been receiving learners who come to our schools and behave differently and we don’t know what to do with them. We are lost because the learners are different. They are not like others. This policy will help teachers and parents identify these learners and give them the required attention they need in schools to excel.”

Onen adds that the tool will be used to better plan for learners with disability. “With the tool, we shall have the chance to get data regarding the learners with disability. Before, we did not have such data to plan for them effectively.”

The tool is undergoing final changes it can be presented to Parliament. According to Onen, the tool is going to be used in the formation of national education policy for children with special needs in school.

Faith Kembabazi, the Executive Director of CRANE says the current state of inclusive education does not meet international standards.

“Uganda has a long way to go in availing inclusive education,” Kembabazi says.

Dr. Eria Paul Njuki, one of the developers of the tool and one of the founders of the Center for Lifelong Learning says the tool will be used by certified teachers who will undergo training to learn how to carry out assessments.

“Only trained teachers who have been certified are going to use the tool. Not all health workers can screen for malaria. This is the same thing here. We are going to make sure that children are screened by people who know what they are doing.”

Dr.Njuki says the tool was developed to make sure that all learners with disabilities are helped.

“Some learners do not have physical disabilities and these are hard to address. Some have trouble understanding math concepts but are not helped. This tool will guide teachers on how to identify such learners and how to handle them.”

*****

URN