Minister Hilary Onek seeks to become leader of Acholi Parliamentary Group

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek Obaloker has expressed interest to unseat Acholi Parliamentary Group chairperson Okin PP Ojara.

Okin, the Chua West MP who returned to Parliament for a second term is the current chairperson of the Acholi Parliamentary Group-APG.

According to Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP, and Secretary to Acholi Parliamentary group, so far four people have confirmed and expressed interest to contest for the chair of the group. These are Lamwo MP and Minister Hillary Onek, Omoro Woman MP Catherine Lamwaka, Kilak North MP Anthony Akol and Okin PP Ojara.

He says that although in total six people had expressed interest, two bowed down on the race following consultations.

APG has in the past been the most vibrant of the sub-regional groupings. Twenty-nine members are expected to cast their votes to elect the chairperson on Thursday at Parliament.

According to Olanya, the expression of interest ends on Tuesday, and only members who have expressed interest will be considered. He says they do not expect members to use party lines in deciding on the chairperson but look at the interest of members. This is after reports that some contestants for the sit had already started mobilizing members based on party lines, starting to cause division.

Anthony Akol, the Kilak North MP who seeks to become chair of the group says that he intends to set up a secretariat for the group if elected, set up an elders council that can lobby government and also advise MPs on their conducts but also resolve conflicts, set up agenda for trade, ensure unity among the Acholi and development among others.

Minister Onek is still keeping cards close to his chest and has not yet divulged his strategy to win the APG chair nor what he intends to do should he take it. When contacted, Onek said that he was still consulting, and would get back to this journalist when everything is finalized.

Onek is one of the most prominent sons of Acholi. As a hydrological engineer, he warned of the follies in the designs of the newer dams at Jinja before the turn of the century but was overruled. He was vindicated sooner than later by the disruption of the previously slight natural variations of Lake Victoria water levels. A year ago in fact, residents of Kisumu city in Kenya filed a notice to drag the government of Uganda to court for the flooding in their city which has caused untold damage and suffering.

Another MP, Tony Awany of Nwoya has sought to contest for the position of Vice chairperson while Agago County MP Amos John Okot seeks to become Secretary General.

Okot says he will focus on lobbying for Acholi and work so hard to secure grants for the development of the region.

*****

URN