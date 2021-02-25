Mbale city residents pin dot services over shoddy works

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dot Services has come under the spot over the implementation of road works in Mbale City under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development- USMID project. In November last year, the government through the Lands, Housing and Urban Development Ministry contracted Dot Services to undertake the reconstruction of Naboa road and Cathedral Avenue at over Shillings 16 billion.

However, some of the residents claim that Dot Services has a bad track record and wonder how it won the contract for the two roads. They claim that the company had challenges in its previous contracts mainly on the Mbale-Tirinyi-Nakalama road, Rukungiri-Kanungu-Osaka Road, Kigumba-Bulima Road, Kyenjojo-KagadiKabwoya Road, Fort Portal-Hoima and Mbale-Soroti road and was accused by Uganda National Roads Authority for doing shoddy work.

This came up during the second progress review meeting for the construction of the two roads held at the company site camp in Mbale city on Wednesday. Safiyu Mafabi, the Chairperson Mbale Elders Forum told the meeting that the public has lost confidence in Dot Services because of their shoddy work on Soroti road. He says that they got concerned when they received news that Dot Services had won the contract to work on the two roads in the city.

Hakim Watenyeli, a member of Mbale Municipal Development Forum, says they have reservations because of the company’s past experience. He says the company has a bad reputation and carries a huge burden to improve its image.

Dr. Engineer Godfrey Mwesige, the Project Manager from UB Consultants says despite the company’s previous record, he expects better this round.

Eng. Emmanuel Tom Ojuka, a municipal Infrastructure Engineer in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development told the Dot services officials that people are closely monitoring the roads project in Mbale and they expect better results. He says there shouldn’t be any excuse on the part of the company but to deliver to people’s expectations.

Mario Christobal, the Project Manager Dot Services, said the works are moving with the exception of a few challenges like the relocation of utilities and rains. He promised to deliver to their employer’s expectations. Pamela Watuwa, the Mbale City Resident City Commissioner, said that she expects value for money that has been invested in the project.

Last year, the Physical Infrastructure Committee of parliament protested when the Works and Transport Minister, General Katumba Wamala revealed that the government had contracted Dot services to construct roads in Congo.

