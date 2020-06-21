Lawyers demand unconditional release of businessman Maurice Gasangwa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family and lawyers representing detained Rwandan businessman Francois Maurice Gasangwa are demanding for his unconditional release.

Gasangwa’s wife Sandra Kirabo says that her husband was picked from their home in Kabawo zone, in the outskirts of Kampala, by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI operatives on May 10, 2020. She recalls that his captors had radio call gadgets, pistols, and a car.

But she has unsuccessfully tried to access him since then. However, Kirabo says that her husband is illegally held at CMI Headquarters in Mbuya where none of his relatives or lawyers are allowed to access him.

Eron Kiiza, the lawyer representing the family since filed an application against the government and CMI in the High Court demanding that Gasangwa be released from detention and reunited with his family where he is a sole breadwinner. Kiiza told URN on Saturday that the continued detention without charges is illegal and inhumane.

However, the Spokesperson of Uganda People’s Défense Forces and Ministry of Défense and Veteran Affairs Brigadier Richard Karemire told URN that issues concerning Rwanda can only be handled by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In May, another Rwandan National Elly Tumwine was arrested and only released after High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana directed the CMI to bring explain the reasons for his detention.

Rwanda and Uganda have not had cordial relations in recent years with Rwanda maintaining closed borders in Gatuna and Chanika. Rwandan officials have accused Uganda of harassing Rwandans, and illegally holding them in detention for months, and sponsoring hostile propaganda towards Rwanda.

URN