KCCA resignations worry RCC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Resident City Commissioner, Faridah Mayanja Mpiima has raised concern over the resignation of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA directors.

Some of the directors who have left the Authority include the KCCA Executive Director, Jennifer Musisi, Dr. Judith Tukahirwa, the former the Deputy ED, Fred Andema, Director Revenue Collection, Jennifer Kaggwa, Director Human Resource, Dr. David Sseruka, Director Public Health, Charles Ouma, Director Legal Affairs and Raymond Julius Kabugo, Director Treasury Services.

Most of those who replaced the officers are serving in acting capacity. According to Mpiima, the high profile resignations is a bad indicator of what is happening in the Authority and could demotivate lower staff and affect their performance. Mpiima expressed her concern during the KCCA council meeting on Monday.

She disclosed that she noticed the gap after attending council meeting. Mpiima promised to write to the president to appoint new directors.

Mpiima observed that it was appalling for the authority to suffer such resignations and noted that perhaps officers are demotivated by the fact that they are left in acting capacity without confirmation. She was however optimistic that the environment at KCCA would improve and be able to retain its officers.

Some of the officers who resigned cited political pressure. For instance, Jennifer Musisi cited among others the difficulty to deal with the KCCA political wing as one of the challenges that she faced in her line of work.

Raymond Julius Kabugo who resigned on July 10, 2019 said he had taken the decision in good faith. He said he was not under pressure to do so but had served to his satisfaction.

Kabugo officially informed the Council led by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on Monday that he would stop working on August 9th 2019.

The lord Mayor wished Kabugo well but reiterated that he leaves behind a lot of challenges including debts and closure of accounts among others.

URN