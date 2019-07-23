Kadaga faults absentee MPs over allowances

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has faulted a section of Members of Parliament for signing for allowances, even when they have not attended plenary and committee sittings.

According to Kadaga, several MPs lack ethics and integrity and are corrupt as they sign for committee money for oversight visits and don’t go, while many come to parliament, sign for attendance and leave parliament without debating.

Kadaga was on Tuesday speaking at the Launch of the Parliamentary Forum on ethics and integrity at the Parliamentary conference hall.

She says MPs should live as leaders and people of integrity and not to be seen involved in corrupt tendencies.

Kadaga says so many people in Uganda are stealing with impunity.

Nsaba Buturo, the chairperson of the new forum and former Minister of Ethics says the country is losing its moral values as MPs, Ministers, and members who are supposed to be morally upright are misleading the public.

David Bahati, the Minister of Finance in charge of Planning says corruption and a lack of ethics is far more dangerous than any form of criminality. He says if engineers are corrupt and do shoddy work if lawyers fail to abide by their principles, then the entire nation is doomed.

The Parliamentary Forum on ethics and integrity is expected to take the lead at Parliament in looking at moral standards, ethics and keep the country and leaders in check by establishing policies and guidance in regards to issues of integrity.

