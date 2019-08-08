Judicial service commission PS arrested for corruption

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of government-IG has arrested Dr. Rose Nassali Lukwago, the secretary judicial service commission and Dr. Opio Okiror, the former commissioner health services.

They are accused of abuse of office and causing financial loss of Shillings 33 million in the 2014/2015 financial year in their role as accounting officers in the Education and Sports Ministry.

They are wanted together with Jaffar Kawooya, the Internal Auditor in the Education Ministry and Cuthbert Kagabo, the Deputy Director AH Consulting Ltd.

According to the charge sheet prepared by Brenda Kibugwe, the head of Prosecution in the IG, the suspects facilitate an over payment of Shillings 33.8M to AH Consulting Ltd well knowing it cause financial loss to government.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Anti-corruption court anytime from now.

URN