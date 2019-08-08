Thursday , August 8 2019
Airtel
Home / News / Judicial service commission PS arrested for corruption

Judicial service commission PS arrested for corruption

The Independent August 8, 2019 News Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: IGG Irene Mulyagonja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of government-IG has arrested Dr. Rose Nassali Lukwago, the  secretary judicial service commission and Dr. Opio Okiror, the former commissioner health services.

They are accused of abuse of office and causing financial loss of Shillings 33 million in the 2014/2015 financial year in their role as accounting officers in the Education and Sports Ministry.

They are wanted together with Jaffar Kawooya, the Internal Auditor in the Education Ministry and Cuthbert Kagabo, the Deputy Director AH Consulting Ltd.

According to the charge sheet prepared by Brenda Kibugwe, the head of Prosecution in the IG, the suspects facilitate an over payment of Shillings 33.8M to AH Consulting Ltd well knowing it cause financial loss to government.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Anti-corruption court anytime from now.

*****

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved