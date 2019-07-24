ICPAU to phase out uncertified public accountants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda-ICPAU is set to phase out all accounts heads who are not certified, in offices of public interest by December 31st, 2019.

Those to be affected are heads of accounts, finance and internal audit in offices of public interest who are not members of the institute. They among others people in banks, cooperatives, ministries and insurance companies.

To enroll as a member one must have successfully completed the Certified Public Accountancy (CPA) course and registered with ICPAU. Nancy Akullo, the head of Communications ICPAU, says that being registered and licensed by ICPAU comes with some benefits.

Akullo explains that the institute is operationalizing the decision through deliberate interventions. Among those she says is media dialogue and engagement with stakeholders and regulators of the various public organizations.

She says that they are also educating employers about the value of having their employees professionalize and register with ICPAU. As part of their strategy to operationalizing the move, the institute will continue publishing lists of professional accountants. Besides amending the Accountants Act 1992 in 2013, which made it mandatory for public accountants to be ICPAU members, Akullo says government has continued to create an enabling environment for professionalizing accountancy.

For example, she notes that in 2015 the Finance Ministry issued a directive to its accounting officers to certify their careers. She also notes that the office of the Accountant general supports their financial staff to professionalize and register with ICPAU. Frederick Kibbedi, the president certified Public Accountants of Uganda notes that this is being done to eliminate quack accountants and substandard accountancy in the country. He explains that organizations that employ non certified accountants are evident in the quality of service delivered.

Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka, the country team leader ABACUS Business School and Management and Accountancy Training Company, says that just like any other professional career, he finds it just that ICPAU is enforcing professionalism.

He says the move by ICPAU is in line with existing laws, adding that the regulatory body has only been kind.

Joy Nakato, an accountant who is yet to complete her Association of Chartered Certified Accountants course, says despite the fact that the move by ICPAU will affect several people, she fully supports it.

She observes that there is a lot of corruption in financial institutions as a result of unprofessionalism and lack of ethics thus the need for this intervention. ICPAU is a regulator of accountants in Uganda established in 1992 by an Act of Parliament, now The Accountants Act, 2013.The institute is mandated by section 34(2) of the Act that requires all heads of finance, accounts and internal audit in public and private entities in public interest must be members of ICPAU.

