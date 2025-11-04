How Uganda’s Smart Monitoring helped Police track Kanungu murder suspect

NEWS FEATURE | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan police detectives have credited the country’s newly rolled-out transport monitoring system for helping them trace a stolen vehicle linked to the recent killing of businessman Anthony Mutinisa, leading to the arrest of two suspects in Kanungu District.

According to police, the 53-year-old Mutinisa was shot dead on August 25, 2025, and his black Toyota Land Cruiser V8, registration number UA 769 BQ, was driven away by the assailant.

The main suspect, Hillary Byaruhanga, a 28-year-old private security guard, allegedly committed the crime before fleeing with the vehicle. He was later tracked down and arrested with his accomplice, Mark Akampa, after detectives used the new smart monitoring tool to trace the car’s movements.

“We activated the system as soon as we received the report. Within hours, the car was located in Katwe Cell, Kihihi Town Council, where our team recovered it and arrested the suspects,” a senior officer at Police Headquarters said.

The officer added that the technology allowed investigators to follow the stolen vehicle’s route in real time, pinpointing exact stopovers and ultimately leading to the suspects’ capture.

“This is a textbook case of how modern technology can transform law enforcement. It gives us new levels of precision and speed in responding to crime,” another senior officer said.

Rising Murder Cases in Uganda

The killing of Mutinisa occurred amid growing concern over Uganda’s homicide rates.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report 2024, the country recorded 4,329 homicide cases, representing about 1.9% of all reported crimes. On average, 25 people are killed daily, including victims of murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault. Uganda’s homicide rate currently stands at 11 per 100,000 people, among the highest in East Africa.

Police attribute most killings to domestic violence, armed robbery, land disputes, and crimes of passion — but they say that new digital systems are improving detection and deterrence.

“Technology is a force multiplier,” a senior investigator said. “It saves time, reduces guesswork, and increases accountability. The days when criminals could drive off and disappear are ending.”

A Technological Turning Point

The successful use of smart monitoring in tracing Mutinisa’s killers marks a milestone in Uganda’s efforts to modernise policing and enhance public safety.

Officials say the system will be expanded nationwide by 2026, covering all vehicles to improve traffic management, law enforcement, and national security.

In 2025 alone, police sources revealed, the ITMS helped recover 32 stolen cars and 13 motorcycles, returning them to their rightful owners.

“This operation demonstrates how innovation can deliver justice,” a police official said.

The initiative forms part of Uganda’s broader Smart Governance agenda, aimed at leveraging digital technology to strengthen public service delivery, road safety, and crime prevention.

How the Smart Solution Works

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) is a flagship project under the Ministry of Works and Transport, developed in partnership with the Uganda Police Force and JSC GS.

The system introduces number plates embedded with electronic chips and Bluetooth beacons linked to a central command centre. Any tampering triggers an automatic alert, allowing police to track a vehicle’s movement instantly.

Integrated with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, satellite networks, and CCTV systems, the technology feeds real-time data into regional and national control rooms.

“We were stunned by the system’s capabilities and its role in supporting law enforcement,” said an official from the Ministry of Works and Transport. “This technology is transforming how we respond to car thefts, smuggling, and even violent crime.”