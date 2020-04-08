Gov’t clears people power to donate food relief

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has cleared the People Power to deliver relief to the National Coronavirus Task Force.

Last week, People power had started distributing relief, but it was stopped by the Government.

URN has now learnt that items including flour, beans, salt and soap will be handed over to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

According to the People Power Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, they thought that the task force would pick the items on Tuesday from the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya.

Ssenyonyi said that they will disclose the particulars of what they will donate and the quantity.

“They assured us that we will be able to handover the food tomorrow, so we have been cleared, and so we will hand over all the items tomorrow and hope is that it will reach the needy at this point, ” Ssenyonyi told URN on phone.

Government is distributing relief food to 1.5 million Ugandans. Each of these will get six kilograms of flour, three kilograms of beans, and salt, while lactating mothers and the sick will get two kilograms of sugar and two kilograms of powdered milk.

Government is currently accepting donations in the form of cash and food items to support the fight against COVID-19.

Uganda has confirmed 52 cases of COVID-19.

URN