Gen. Tumwine referred to rules committee over contempt of Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament on Tuesday resolved to refer Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine to the committee on Rules, Discipline, and Privileges on allegations of contempt of Parliament.

The decision was made by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following a matter of National Importance raised by Atkins Godfrey Katusabe, the Bukonjo West MP.

Katusabe told Parliament that Gen. Elly Tumwine while in Kasese on Monday allegedly issued shoot to kill orders to the military and police following a dispute over Babughirana cattle market.

Last month violence broke out at Bwera Market leading to the shooting of two people.

Abdu Noor Mutegeki, a worker at Babughirana Butcher men Development Association Cattle Market and Dan Benja, a businessman from Isingiro sustained after being shot by a joint security force deployed to stop operations in Babughirana cattle market.

The conflict is a result of rivalry between Babughirana Butcher men Development Association and Alisamu Trading Company Limited, which operate cattle markets in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha town council.

Katusabe further accused Tumwine of questioning powers of Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament on her earlier directives on the military. According to Katusabe, Tumwine allegedly said that the country was liberated by the military and not parliament.

Following Katusabe’s statement, the Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Medard Lubega Sseggona moved a motion seeking a resolution of parliament to have Gen. Tumwine appear before the disciplinary committee for further investigation. He said that the alleged utterances under the Parliament Rules of Procedure amount to contempt of Parliament.

The motion was supported Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi who said that the alleged statement by Gen. Tumwine were worrying and needed to be examined.

Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze also accused Gen. Tumwine of undermining parliament and attacking the authority of the Speaker several times.

Arua Municipality MP, Kasiano Wadri also supported MP Sseggona’s motion saying that it cannot be a democracy if the Speaker is not respected.

Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal further testified against Gen. Tumwine saying that he once pointed a gun at her a matter that was reported to the Sergeant at Arms.

Gen. Tumwine said the allegations were unfortunate and aimed at creating conflicts between him and Parliament.

Tumwine said that he is a disciplinarian and that has been part of making the rules of parliament and that he loves and would defend the institution at any time.

However, Sseggona said that Tumwine can’t respond to his motion which demands for an investigation.

Kadaga then ruled that Tumwine appears before the committee for an investigation and report back to the House within two weeks.

Meanwhile, shortly after Kadaga’s ruling, Amuru Woman MP Lucy Akello reported to parliament the Gen. Tumwine had attacked Cecilia Ogwal in the corridors of the Chamber over her statements on the floor of parliament.

“You woman you are a lair, I didn’t point a gun at you, I will show you’, we all got scared and we didn’t know what was happening,” said Akello.

Akello was backed by Kumi Municipality MP Silas Ogon, Katerera County MP Katoto Atwibu and others who said that they had witnessed the incident.

Ogwal noted said that she was in fear for her life following the development given that several Ugandans are gunned down by unknown assailants.

Kadaga further referred the incident to the Rules committee also directing the Clerk to Parliament to immediately give security to honorable Cecilia Ogwal.

*****

URN