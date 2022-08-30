FOCUS ON KENYA 🇰🇪: Supreme Court consolidates 7 presidential petitions into one

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | The Supreme Court has consolidated all seven presidential petitions into one. Two other petitions were struck out.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said on Tuesday during the pre-trial conference that all the remaining seven petitions have raised the same issues highlighted in the lead petition filed by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

“The ending of the matter will therefore read as Raila Odinga and Martha Karua will be the first petitioners,” Koome said.

She said John Njoroge Kamau will be the second petitioner.

Youth Advocacy and Peter Kilika will be the third petitioner.

Keriff Khalifa, George Osewe, Ruth Mumbi, Grace Kamau, and David Kariuki will be the fourth petitioners.

Okiya Motatah, Nyakena Wildlife, Victor Uguna and John Maina will be the sixth petitioner.

Julia Nyokabi, Joseph Mutua, Simon Mwaura will be the seventh petitioner.

Koome said President-elect William Ruto and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua will be the first and second respondents respectability while the IEBC will be the third respondent.

Commission chairman Wafula Chekubati will be the fourth respondent while vice chairperson Juliana Cherera will be the fifth respondent, Irene Masit (6th), Justus Nyang’aya (7th), Francis Wanderi (8th), Abdi Guliye (9th) and Boya Molu (10th.)

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki will be the 11th respondent.

Law Society of Kenya, ICJ, John Walubengo, Joseph Savila and Martin Mirero were admitted as friends of the court, otherwise known as amicus curie.

“That is the order of the Court for the consolidation of the matter,” Koome said.

SOURCE: THE STAR