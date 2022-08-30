FOCUS ON KENYA 🇰🇪: Let justice roll like a river, clergy tells Supreme Court

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Religious leaders want Supreme Court judges to firmly stand on the side of justice as they handle the presidential petition.

They said the judges should undertake their duties “with utmost good faith, fairness, impartiality and public trust” because the stability of the country depends on them.

The leaders who were drawn from different faiths spoke at a media conference at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on Monday.

Among them were Hassan Ali Amin from Council of Imam and Preachers of Kenya, Nelson Makanda from Evangelical Alliance and Hassan Ole Naado from Supkem.

In statement titled “Let justice roll like a river,” [Amos, 5:24] the clergy led by Catholic Bishop of Kericho Alfred Rotich asked the judges to be firm on the rule of law and serve justice as per the evidence laid before them.

They said they are confident that the seven judges in the apex court will be meticulous in processing the case and deciding on every matter before them with probity and fairness.

“It is our prayer and confidence that truth will prevail and justice will be served at the Supreme Court,” they said.

The presidential petition is filed by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, disputing the declaration of William Ruto as president-elect by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The case is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Tuesday before public hearing commences on Wednesday. The court will give its verdict next Monday, September 5.

The clergy further said Kenyans should follow the proceedings peacefully, patiently and should be ready to accept the verdict however it swings.

“As religious leaders we urge every Kenyan, regardless of their political affiliation, to accept the ruling as the position of justice. It is Kenya that will have won either way,” they said.

The clergy also hailed political leaders that contended in the concluded general election for keeping peace and where dissatisfied, resorting to a legal process of seeking redress.

This, they added, bolstered Kenyans’ confidence in the constitution and the institution built to deal with any grievances in the country, hence preserving peace.

“We commend all persons who contested for different seats during the electoral period for promoting peace and issue-based campaigns.

“We especially thank the presidential candidates for upholding national cohesion and expressing support for the rule of law,” they said.

The leaders also asked that peace should be maintained at the electoral units where elections are being done.

“We call upon the residents of these areas to exercise their democratic rights, and to do so peacefully. Failing to vote is in essence voting for the person you did not want to become your leader,” they said.

(Edited by Bilha Makokha)

SOURCE: THE STAR