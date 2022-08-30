FOCUS ON KENYA 🇰🇪: Each party to have at most 4 lawyers at Supreme Court – Amadi

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi says only four lawyers from each party will be allowed to access the courtroom.

“Not everybody will be allowed to come in. The parties have large teams but the numbers will have to be restricted because the space cannot accommodate everybody,” she said.

“We know many people will want to participate by coming in but this will not be possible because we are allowing the media to broadcast to the public…We don’t want to run into problems with crowd management.”

All seven judges will be present at the hearing expected to begin at 11 am Tuesday.

The rulings for all the applications for joinder will be delivered online before 11 am Tuesday.

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a petition challenging the declaration of William Ruto as the President-elect.

He has assembled a battery of lawyers to argue his case at the Supreme Court in a bid to nullify the results.

Senior counsels James Orengo, who is also Siaya governor-elect, Okong’o Omogeni who just retained his Nyamira Senate seat, Kisumu senator-elect Tom Ojienda and constitutional scholar Ben Shihanya are among those the ODM boss has assembled to save his political future.

Opinions are divided on whether lawyers who have been declared governors-elect can personally argue court cases, as governorship is an executive function.

Senior counsel Pheroz Nowrjee, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor, senior counsel and Rarieda MP-elect Otiende Amollo are the other faces of the team.

Ruto on the flipside has also put together tens of lawyers to defend his win.

Reports indicated that Ruto had lined up 54 lawyers led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia and lawyer Kithure Kindiki.

