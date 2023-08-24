FDC swears in newly elected delegates despite party chairman’s stand

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The recently elected delegates of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party were sworn in on Wednesday, despite opposition from the party’s chairman, Wasswa Birigwa, and other leaders. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Sana Hotel in Iganga. During the ceremony, the delegates expressed their commitment to serving the interests of their party while resisting pressures from opposing forces.

Birigwa had criticized the just concluded FDC party structure elections as irregular and called on party members to disregard the process. However, a section of members ignored his call. Observing that some members were proceeding with the election despite his stance, Birigwa also advised the elected delegates not to participate in any party-sponsored swearing-in ceremonies, referring to the entire process as fraudulent.

Birigwa also called for a special delegates conference to resolve the party’s pending issues amicably. Nevertheless, some party officials insisted on finalizing elections at the district level. This approach would allow them to participate in such conferences as fully elected representatives by grassroots supporters, given that their terms had expired back in 2020.

Julius Galisonga, a member of the FDC’s legal team who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, emphasized that the introduction of new leaders with fresh ideas is beneficial. He challenged the party’s founding members to gracefully accept the contributions of newer members to the political landscape.

Galisonga emphasized that politics is a form of service, and hence, predecessors should make room for successors to thrive with minimal interference. This approach, he believes, ensures diversity in growing democracies.

Nasser Mudiobole, the head of FDC’s legal team, maintained that the recently concluded election process adhered to all their electoral laws and regulations. He said that all the delegates were deemed fit to be sworn in and assume their roles promptly. Mudiobole urged the delegates to focus on mobilizing grassroots support for the party, rather than engaging in endless debates over what he referred to as minor differences among the party’s top leadership.

Abubaker Maganda, the newly elected FDC chairperson in Jinja city, argued that the call for grassroots elections came from the party’s electoral commission officials. He emphasized that directives should not be derived from other officials regardless of their seniority in the party.

Maganda further stressed that the party’s progress would be hindered with two political command centers. He suggested that the founding members, led by Birigwa, should engage constructively with the current FDC top leadership, despite underlying differences. This approach, he believed, would foster grassroots support for the party, even amidst leadership challenges.

William Ebusa, the chairperson of FDC in the northern division, pointed out that various parties are conducting grassroots mobilization efforts to enhance their visibility ahead of the 2026 election. He stressed the importance of electing delegates who can rally colleagues in rural areas, thereby strengthening the party’s presence with well-defined leadership structures.

****

URN