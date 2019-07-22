DRC health minister resigns in fight over Ebola response

Monday , July 22 2019
DR Congo health minister Illunga resigns over dispute of direction of Ebola response. AFP FILE PHOTO

Kinshasa, DRC | AFP|  DR Congo’s health minister resigned Monday after President Felix Tshisekedi replaced him as the head of the country’s response to an Ebola epidemic that has killed more than 1,700 people.

Minister Oly Ilunga resigned, citing the presidency’s decision to take over control of the Ebola response out of his hands and denouncing a “lack of ethics” by people pushing for a second vaccine.

“As a result of your decision to place the response to the Ebola outbreak under your direct supervision… I hereby submit my resignation as health minister,” Ilunga said in a letter to his boss.

 

