CNOOC halts works in Albertine graben amid Ebola scare

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda Ltd, a Chinese firm licensed to operate the Kingfisher oil field has halted activities in Kikuube district due to an Ebola scare.

The suspension of activities follows the death of a suspected Ebola patient at the Buhuka Health Centre on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Reports from the area indicate that the said patient who reported to the Health Centre with Ebola-like symptoms was a Congolese National who had crossed to Uganda for treatment.

CNOOC Uganda Public Relations Supervisor, Amina Bukenya confirmed that all their field staff in the area have been recalled to Kampala for health safety reasons. She says the decision is in line with the company’s Health, safety and Environment (HSE)requirements that emphasize the safety of workers at all times.

Bukenya says the workers will return to the field once the Ministry of Health and other partners assure them that the place is free of ebola. CNOOC Uganda, that has a camp in the area, has since closed off to any outsiders and instructed all its staff to stay within the camp.

Sources indicate the Petroleum Authority of Uganda has also advised its staff to suspend activities in the area. Dr Joseph Kobusheshe, the Director Environment, ICT and Data Management in his communication to all the Authority’s staff says the victim was a fisherman living within the area.

“This person was a Congolese national but residing in Uganda at Senjonjo landing site located on the southern edge of Buhuka flats. He had travelled to DRC and returned to Uganda when he felt sick. Samples were collected for further analysis at the Uganda Virus Research Institute. We are currently in touch with the Ministry of Health awaiting the results,” said Dr Kobusheshe.

Dr Kobusheshe further says as a precautionary measure, all CNOOC activities within Kingfisher Development Area have been stopped and no entry or exit is allowed at Bugoma camp until the Ministry of Health confirms the findings of the analysis.

“This is, therefore, to request you to halt all planned field activities to Kingfisher Development Area until further notice. We shall keep you informed of any further developments”, Dr Kobusheshe warned.

It is not yet clear if Total, which operates in Bugungu area will join CNOOC to halt its activities. Total’s PR Field Coordinator Chris Ocowun said all activities in the field are going on normally though with precautionary measures have been instituted at the camp.

He says visitors are not being allowed into the camp and that screening facilities have also been established at the entry to the camp.

