Busquets: I hope I can continue playing for Spain for a long time

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | FC Barcelona’s Spain international midfielder Sergio Busquets said on Monday that he is not thinking about retiring from international football.

The 32-year-old made his 119th international appearance in Spain’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League win at home to Switzerland on Saturday and is in line to start in Ukraine on Tuesday night, although he admits that the progress of players such as Mikel Merino and Rodrigo Hernandez means there is more competition in the central midfield role.

Speaking to the press ahead of the trip to Ukraine, Busquets said that although “it’s obvious I’m not 20 years old anymore and can’t look far into the future; I feel good.”

“I am taking it year by year and we have just started a new season: I hope I can last a long time in the national team,” he commented.

Busquets admitted that because of the coronavirus, it was a “strange” season. “We’ve not had many holidays and pre-season was shorted than usual, we have to adapt,” he said, adding that the rule allowing five changes in a game was a help.

He also discussed Merino and Rodri, saying Merino was “a great player and with a style of play similar to mine, who can play in a holding role or further forward. I also really like Rodri as a player. There have been great players in the side and more will come in the future,” explained the midfielder.

Spain beat Ukraine 4-0 in its first UEFA Nations League clash in September, but Busquets is expecting a tougher task in Kiev.

“It will be hard as it’s our third game in just a few days, but we are prepared for that. Bit by bit we are getting into our best shape and I’m ready for whatever they need,” he concluded.

*********

XINHUA